67-year-old man killed after head-on crash on I-35 identified by police

At the scene of a fatal crash at Rundberg and Braker lanes on Sunday, Feb. 21 (KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified a man who died in a February head-on crash on Interstate 35 in north Austin.

Police say Jose Rufino Cortez De Paz, 67, was driving a 1989 Chevrolet 1500 truck the wrong way on the southbound side of I-35 when he crashed head on with an 18-wheeler in the early morning hours of Feb. 21.

Cortez De Paz was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

According to the initial investigation, the crash happened around 2:35 a.m. in the 10300 block of I-35, between Braker and Rundberg Lane.

APD says this is Austin’s 19th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 21 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 19 fatal crashes resulting in 20 fatalities.

Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-4424. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free.