67-year-old bicyclist dies after Cedar Park crash

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A 67-year-old man died after being hit by a car while riding his bike Sunday morning, Cedar Park police say.

Police found David Lutz with critical, life-threatening injuries near Cypress Creek Road and El Salido Parkway around 7:55 a.m. Sunday after the crash. Lutz was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, police say.

CPPD says the driver stayed at the scene. A spokesperson didn’t comment on possible charges for the driver. The Cedar Park Police Traffic Division is investigating this incident.