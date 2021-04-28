66-year-old man hit by truck in southeast Austin dies 2 weeks later

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the man who was killed during a late-night crash in southeast Austin on April 7.

Austin Police Department reports 66-year-old Richard May was walking in the 4600 block of Teri Road when he was hit by a 2006 Dodge Ram truck. May was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, where he died just over two weeks later on April 22.

The incident is still being investigated. If you have any information, you’re asked to call APD at (512) 974-6935.

APD says this is the 32nd fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 34 fatalities so far this year. On the date of the crash (April 7) in 2020, there were 24 fatal crashes resulting in 25 fatalities.