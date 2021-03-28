6 people, including 1 child injured in southeast Travis County crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Six people, including one child, were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in southeast Travis County Sunday night, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

(KXAN Photo: Andrew Choat)

All six in the crash have been declared trauma alerts, ATCEMS says.

Medics, Travis County Fire and STAR Flight responded to the pin-in crash at the 9900 block of South U.S. Highway 183 near Maha Loop around 8:11 p.m., ATCEMS says.

The child was transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, three adults were taken to South Austin Medical Center and two other adults were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

Expect road closures & heavy traffic delays in the area.