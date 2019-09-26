Six people in Travis County have lung injuries linked to e-cigarettes, health officials confirm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin health officials said Thursday there are nine total reported cases and six confirmed cases of lung injuries in Travis County tied to the use of e-cigarettes. Three of those cases are still being investigated, the Austin Public Health Department said. All of the victims in these cases are under the age of 34, the department added.

Last week, Austin Public Health reported they are investigating the first possible case of vaping-related illness in the city.

“Our recommendation is to not use e-cigarettes at all,” said Dr. Mark Escott, the Alternate Health Authority for Austin Public Health. Escott explained that several of people experiencing these injuries in Austin requires intensive care treatment.

They’re asking people to voluntarily stop using the products while local and federal health officials determine whether the products are safe.

“Lung injuries that we’re seeing here in Austin as well as nationally, are really an inflammatory reaction — that’s a response to a chemical irritant,” Escott said. “We’re still trying to sort out what that chemical irritant is, which is why we’re recommending that no vaping happen.”

The type of injuries seen in these patients are very different from the symptoms doctors see in patients with cigarette smoking-related injuries, Escott explained.

“With cigarette smoking, we see chronic changes in the lungs, we see emphysema, and other aspects of COPD,” he said. “With this vaping associated lung injury, this is an acute or subacute irritation that is happening.”

He added that these e-cigarette related injuries are triggering massive inflammatory reactions which cause acute lung injury and lung failure in young people who were previously healthy.

The Centers for Disease Control updated their numbers Thursday which show that 805 people have gotten ill, and 12 have died from cases that involved e-cigarette use. The Texas Department of Health Services released new numbers saying there are now 54 cases of vaping-related severe lung disease in the state.

The Center for Disease Control says half of the people sick with this illness are under the age of 25.

