5 people involved in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 71 near Bee Cave

BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS, in addition to Austin and Lake Travis fire crews, are responding to the scene of a three-vehicle crash at 12400 block of State Highway 71 near Bee Cave.

According to ATCEMS, there are a total of five people were involved but four declined to be taken to the hospital. One of these patients was rescued after becoming pinned inside their vehicle, then taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area as the scene is cleared.

