AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS medics took three adults and two kids to the hospital after a crash in the Oak Hill area Saturday night.

Medics responded to W State Highway 71 and Covered Bridge Drive at around 7:15 p.m.

ATCEMS said in a tweet that medics took two kids to Dell Children’s Medical Center with serious and potentially serious injuries.

The adults were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.