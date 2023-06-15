MAXWELL, Texas (KXAN) — June 20 marks one year since two Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department firefighters died in a crash while returning home from fighting a wildfire.

Brothers Hunter Coco, 21, and Jonathon Coco, 25, were returning to Maxwell from fighting a wildfire outside of Lockhart when the crash occurred, according to a post on the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The fire department said after the crash, it received “a lot of help from a lot of good people, more specifically, Texas Firewalkers.”

MCVFD will host the MCVFD Coco Brothers’ Memorial 5K/10K on Saturday to honor the Coco brothers and benefit the Texas Firewalkers, a nonprofit that aids families displaced by residential fire, supports first responder incidents and provides hot meals to communities affected by natural disasters across Texas. All profits from the race will be donated to the nonprofit.

The 5/10K starts at 7 a.m. Saturday. Registration and volunteer signup are available online.

The start/finish will be at the intersection of Fifth and Railroad Streets in Maxwell.

There will be representatives racing from the Buda Police Department, where Jonathon was an Animal Control Officer, and the Kyle Police Department. There will also be a few local fire departments assisting with medical standby, as well as the Caldwell County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office.