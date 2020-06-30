4th of July in Central Texas: What’s still on and what is canceled

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out or significantly modified all kinds of social gatherings and festivals since it took hold in Central Texas in March.

Celebrations scheduled for the Fourth of July are no different.

Area cities have either drastically changed how they’re celebrating our nation’s independence, or have completely scrapped plans and are aiming for a proper celebration in 2021.

Here are the celebrations that are still happening, altered or cancelled.

Austin

The Austin Symphony Orchestra has cancelled its performance and fireworks at Vic Mathias Shores.

The event typically draws 100,000 to the auditorium near Lady Bird Lake, but organizers said health is the top priority.

Round Rock

The Round Rock Frontier Days and Spirit Parades, along with the Rock’N River pool party, have been cancelled by the City of Round Rock. At Dell Diamond, however, a concert sponsored by KASE 101 featuring Granger Smith as the headliner, is still on. It’s slated to start 7 p.m. and fireworks will follow around 9:30 p.m. Round Rock Express personnel say the field will be divided into six-foot by six-foot areas for people to sit in and stay socially distant, and they’ll take other COVID-19 precautions, as well.

Georgetown

The City of Georgetown has cancelled its Fourth of July celebrations at San Gabriel Park.

Pflugerville

The Pflugerville Pfirecracker Pfestival is shortened to just a fireworks show, hosted by Typhoon Texas, at 9:30 p.m. The event’s website says Typhoon Texas is holding some activities before the fireworks, but those are separate from the fireworks.

People can enjoy the fireworks from three spots around the water park:

Stone Hill Town Center

Costco

Hendrickson High School

Buda

The Red, White and Buda celebration will also just be fireworks, but they city says they’re going to double the fun.

With no parade or other activities, the city plans on shooting fireworks at two locations, Buda Sportsplex and Buda City Park, from 9:15-9:30 p.m. The city encourages people to watch the fireworks from a safe place while social distancing.

Leander

The City of Leander is going ahead with a celebration, but will limit how many people attend a concert and fireworks display at the Capital Metro station parking lot.

LC Rocks and The Bodarks will play a concert in the lot, and just 185 vehicle-only tickets will be sold to the event. Every person in the vehicle must occupy a seat belt, and pickups with people in the bed or any vehicle with unsecured seats won’t be allowed in.

All tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the gate.

The lot opens at 5 p.m. with the concert at 6 p.m. Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

Cedar Park

The City of Cedar Park is taking the parade to the people.

The city will hold “pop-up parades” from 9-11:45 a.m. in neighborhoods around town. Each parade will last around 10 minutes, and people are encouraged to decorate their yards and houses as patriotic as possible.

Unfortunately, there won’t be any fireworks show put on by the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marble Falls

The Marble Falls fireworks show over Lake Marble Falls has been canceled. The announcement was made June 29.

Hutto

Festivities set for Hutto Park at Brushy Creek have been canceled, according to the city.

Taylor

The City of Taylor has canceled all planned celebrations until further notice, city officials said in a press release. The city will also close all parks and open spaces in public sparks July 3-4.

Lakeway and Lago Vista

Lakeway and Lago Vista are each planning fireworks shows. While Lago Vista isn’t hosting any other of its planned activities due to COVID-19, the city says this year’s fireworks show will be the “biggest fireworks show that Lago Vista has ever seen.”

The Lago Vista website didn’t list a time the fireworks start, but it’s safe to say it’ll be around 9-9:30 p.m.

In Lakeway, fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.