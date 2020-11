TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas DPS has released more information on the fatal crash that happened around 7 p.m. Nov. 14 on FM 812 in southeast Travis County.

According to Texas DPS, 43-year-old Seth Joplin, of Red Rock, was killed after attempting to cross FM 812 on foot.

The man was struck by a 2020 Toyota Tundra containing a driver and one passenger.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.