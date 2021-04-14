42-year-old man dies in south Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 42-year-old man who died in a south Austin crash early Sunday morning was identified by Austin police.

Alejandro Cosio-Resendez, 42, was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis on south Interstate 35 around 2:44 a.m. Sunday when he crashed into another car that was on the shoulder of the highway near Slaughter Lane, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said Cosio-Resendez was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

This is Austin’s 26th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 28 fatalities for the year. In 2020, there were 26 fatal crashes resulting in 28 fatalities, APD said.

Anyone with information on this crash can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6873 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers app or by downloading APD’s mobile app.