4-year-old girl killed after being hit from behind by car in Bastrop parking lot

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A four-year-old child was killed in a Bastrop parking lot Sunday after being hit from behind by a car, according to the Bastrop Police Department.

Bastrop police were dispatched to the 2200 block of State Highway 95 at 5:31 p.m.

Investigators say the girl was standing in front of a parked car in the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle did not notice the girl and pulled forward, hitting her from behind.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the car is cooperating with the police investigation.