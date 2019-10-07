4-year-old girl killed after being hit from behind by car in Bastrop parking lot

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Police lights_115940

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A four-year-old child was killed in a Bastrop parking lot Sunday after being hit from behind by a car, according to the Bastrop Police Department.

Bastrop police were dispatched to the 2200 block of State Highway 95 at 5:31 p.m.

Investigators say the girl was standing in front of a parked car in the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle did not notice the girl and pulled forward, hitting her from behind.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the car is cooperating with the police investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss