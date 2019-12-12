Students no longer detained, lockdown lifted at Cedar Ridge High School after report of a possible gun on campus

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Four students were detained and Cedar Ridge High School was placed on lockdown due to a report of a possible weapon on campus, according to Cedar Ridge Principal Jiae Kim and the Round Rock Police Department. The lockdown was lifted at 10:47 a.m. and no gun was found.

Round Rock police said there is no danger to the public it is continuing to investigate. Round Rock ISD says the four students are no longer detained.

A letter was sent from Round Rock ISD to parents of students at Cedar Ridge High School notifying them of the lockdown. The letter stated the lockdown was put in place at 10:05 a.m.

A subsequent email from Kim stated the lockdown was lifted and confirmed that no gun was found at the school.

According to Round Rock police, they were first alerted to the report of a possible gun on campus at 10:04 a.m.

