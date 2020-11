BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS medics and Pedernales Fire Department are responding to the scene of a crash on State Highway 71 near Spicewood.

According to ATCEMS, there are four total patients and extrication two of them were extricated after becoming pinned. Both pinned patients have serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should expect delays and closures.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.