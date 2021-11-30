4 people found dead in Taylor home from suspected murder-suicide, police say

Taylor police respond to a home in the 600 block of Symes Street in Taylor. (Tim Holcomb/KXAN)

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Taylor police are investigating after four bodies were found in a home in the 600 block of Symes Street just after 1 p.m. in a suspected murder-suicide.

Police said officers responded to the home on a welfare check at the home when they found the bodies of a 45-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, and a 57-year-old man.

According to officials, all four bodies had gunshot wounds to their heads.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time, officials said.

The Williamson County Crime Scene Unit, the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division, the Texas Rangers, and the Williamson County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace all responded to the scene.

There is a significant police presence in the area, which is near Main Street and US-79.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.