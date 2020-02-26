37-year-old non-profit forced to uproot in midst of city development

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Cedar Park is getting closer to redeveloping a 52-acre area along Bell Boulevard.

The City has already broken ground on the development, but it’s in an area where long-time business owners may soon have to uproot.

The Yellow House Foundation is located within the Bell Boulevard strip.

Its board members are now crying out for the community’s help. The foundation’s meeting building is set to be demolished by January 2021.

“I was an emotional wreck. I was put in and out of hospitals,” said Suzannah Leal, Yellow House board member. “This place saved my life.”

The Yellow House Foundation has given people a new hope for 37 years. For many, the Yellow Hope is a home for recovery and the start to a new life.

“Any given week you’re going to have 700 people that are in different stages of recovery,” said board member Hal Cromwell.

The Bell Boulevard project is suppose to create a central gathering place, and is supposed to be something that serves as the heart of the community.

The master was created in 2014.

Assistant City Manager, Katherine Caffrey says one of the first things the city did was talk to the existing property owners.

“We were very up front with them about our timelines,” said Katherine Caffrey.

The City of Cedar Park has been helping, so the Yellow House did have time to prepare. The City bought the Yellow House along with other neighboring businesses in 2017.

Since then, the City has been paying the property taxes and hasn’t charged the Yellow House tenants rent. But KXAN’s Kaitlyn Karmout found out that the property landlord has been charging the Yellow House non-profit directly $5,000 a month.

KXAN reached out to the landlord, he hasn’t responded back yet.

The Yellow House now has until January 1, 2021 to build a new meeting place. Non-profit leaders say they’ve internally raised $400,000, which has gone towards securing land in Leander. They still say they need to raise $150,000 in 90 days to build the structure, however.

If you would like to donate to the Yellow House, you can do so here.

As part of the city’s agreement with the Bell Boulevard land developer, Cedar Park is putting in $60 million.

“The City is bearing some costs just as much as the developer is,” said Caffrey. “We are together recouping proceeds. The City will recook the only that is put into this project over the long-term.”