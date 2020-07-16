1 killed, 2 injured during crash on FM 1431 near north Lake Travis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two adults were injured and one was killed during a collision in the 18000 block of FM 1431 near Leander, where Austin-Travis County EMS and StarFlight are responded.

According to ATCEMS, the three people became pinned after the crash. While two patients were able to be rescued, the third person was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the victims was transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. The other was taken by air with life-threatening injuries.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.

