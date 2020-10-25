3 people found dead inside Killeen home on Saturday

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — Killeen police are investigating after three people were found dead inside an area home on Saturday afternoon.

A witness tells police they had gone to the home to check on one of the people who lived there.

That’s when, the witness tells police, they looked in through a window and saw a person lying on the floor.

Killeen police officers responded to the home at the 300 block of Blair Street at around 12:36 p.m. and entered the home. There, they found two men and one woman — all dead from what appear to be gunshot wounds.

The official cause of death will be reported following an autopsy. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

If you have any information about this homicide, you’re asked to call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.