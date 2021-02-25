3 damaged Leander ISD schools to reopen in-person learning on March 1 but 2 remain virtual

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — One week after multiple rounds of wintery weather ripped through Texas, schools are still faced with extensive damage.

A Leander ISD spokesperson says 17 district schools were damaged with five being significantly damaged.

Repairs have already been made to 12 of those damaged schools and students have been able to go back.

Leander ISD announced Wednesday that they will be reopening 3 of the 5 significantly damaged schools next week. Mason and Steiner Ranch elementary schools and Running Brushy Middle School will open for in-person learning on March 1.

Maintenance crews still need an additional week to repair the significant damage to Block House Creek and Giddens elementary schools, which means students at those two schools will continue learning virtually until March 5.

Leander ISD says at Mason and Steiner Ranch, the damage is mostly confined to the front of the school, while Running Brushy may need to move some seventh-grade classrooms as they continue to be cleaned.

Giddens Elementary is expected to be reopened for in-person learning on March 8. However, Leander ISD says Block House Creek Elementary could need additional time to determine if students will need to do in-person learning at another school until damage is fully repaired.

Leander ISD also says Block House Creek has been closed due to a broken air quality system, which Block House Creek Principal Deana Cady explained was very important.

“A quality airflow system is critical to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the Centers of Disease Control (CDC),” Cady said. “Given the current health crisis and the needs in a normal year for air circulation to prevent the spread of illness and allergens, we cannot open the school until we have a functional system.”

KXAN’s Kaitlyn Karmout is following up on the damage to Block House Creek and will have more information this evening.