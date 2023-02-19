TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS medics took a six people to the hospital Sunday after a crash involving multiple vehicles near FM 812 and US-183, said ATCEMS Captain Darren Noak.

Of the six who were injured, three are children, and two have serious injuries. The third child has minor injuries. The children, along with two adults who had minor injuries, went to Dell Children’s Medical Center.

ATCEMS took a third adult to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. That adult has potentially life-threatening injuries, Noak said.

A total of three ATCEMS ambulances responded to the scene around 7 p.m.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded to the scene. TCSO said in a tweet around 8 p.m. that there are “significant traffic delays” in the area.