3.5-foot rattlesnake and her 16 babies found at Manor business

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A Manor business got a terrifying surprise Wednesday, after a mama rattlesnake and her 16 babies were found in a work area.

A Facebook video from the Manor Police Department shows the western diamondback rattlesnakes being removed from Sunstate Equipment on US-290.

Rattlesnakes should never be handled, the post says. You should call animal control to get them removed safely.

Manor police say the mom was about three and a half feet long, but Texas Parks and Wildlife says the species can grow up to six feet.

The snakes can usually be found in canyons, rocky cliffs and nearby meadows, according to TPWD.

You can watch the video on the Manor Police Department Facebook page.