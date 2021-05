AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified the man who drowned in east Austin Sunday afternoon after falling off a raft into the water of Blue Bluff Creek.

Austin Police Department reports the victim was John Gonzalez, 29. Austin Fire Department says he became caught in a hydraulic in the creek after rafting over a low head dam on the Colorado River.

That’s in the 9100 block of Ramirez Lane.

ATCEMS, Austin Fire and STAR Flight crews responded to the attempted rescue.