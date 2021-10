CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A 28-year-old man who died after a crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle Monday has been identified by Cedar Park police.

Police responded to the crash around 11:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South Bell Boulevard and East Little Elm.

Corey James Been, the cyclist involved in the crash, was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, police say.

The Cedar Park Traffic Division is investigating, police said.