23rd annual Texas Book Festival to kick off this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Calling all bookworms!

The 24th annual Texas Book Festival will take over the Texas State Capitol and surrounding grounds this weekend.

Running from Oct. 26-27, the festival is completely free to the public. Over 300 authors will be in attendance throughout the weekend, including John Grisham, Admiral William McRaven, Justice Sonia Sotamayor, and Rainbow Rowell.

Throughout the weekend, you can expect food trucks, book signings, and discussions across twenty venues located near the Capitol and around downtown Austin.

The Texas Book Festival is a non-profit organization that began with the purpose to bring authors and readers together to celebrate literacy. The festival was founded by former librarian and First Lady Laura Bush, in 1995. The first Festival took place in November 1996 and has a reported attendance of nearly 50,000.

50 committee chairs and 1,000 volunteers help make the Festival possible each year.

Since its founding, the Texas Book Festival has donated over $3 million to Texas public libraries and 108,000 books to Title I schools through the Reading Rockstars and Real Reads programs.

Texas Book Festival also hosts the Lit Crawl Austin and the Texas Teen Book Festival. For more information on parking, book signings, and more, you can follow this link to the Texas Book Festival website.