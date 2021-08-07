23-year-old woman killed in July 30 crash near Pennybacker Bridge identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The woman killed in an early morning crash on Loop 360 near Pennybacker Bridge on July 30 has been identified.

Austin police say Mary Rebecca Grayson, 23, was traveling inside a Saturn vehicle in the 4700 block of North Capitol of Texas Highway at around 1 a.m. when the vehicle was hit by the driver of a Subaru. Grayson was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Austin Police Department said four others were taken to the hospital. The driver of the SUV was thrown from their vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is Austin’s 65th fatal crash of 2021, resulting in 70 fatalities so far. At this time in 2020, there were 49 fatal crashes resulting in 54 fatalities.