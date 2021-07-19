23-year-old man missing at Lake Travis identified

JONESTOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A man who went missing at Lake Travis on July 10 has been identified by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO says deputies with the Lake Patrol Unit found Jacob Martinez, 23, from Donna, Texas during a shoreline search in the early morning hours nearly five days later. Martinez was found July 15 just north of the area where he was reportedly last seen, TCSO says.

An investigation into the cause and manner of death is being conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to TCSO.

At 6:10 p.m. on July 10, TCSO responded to a report of a missing swimmer in the Sandy Creek Arm of Lake Travis. The rescue switched to a recovery at 6:57 pm, TCSO says.

The Pedernales Fire Department, Lake Travis Fire Rescue, STAR Flight and Travis County Emergency Services District 1 also responded to the scene.

In the following days, TCSO says it did shoreline searches daily while Lake Patrol boats searched using various types of sonar. Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Austin Police Department also helped, using their sonar systems. Starflight and a TCSO drone conducted aerial searches.