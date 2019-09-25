$227 million winning lottery ticket sold in Cedar Park

FILE – In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to over $450 million, just hours before the drawing, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One Central Texan is waking up as a very lucky winner Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet from the Texas Lottery, a winning $227 million “Mega Millions” ticket was sold to one lucky Cedar Park resident.

The ticket was purchased at the Lakeline Express Mart.

The Texas Lottery began in 1992 and has generated $28 billion in revenue for the state and has distributed $58 billion in prizes to lottery players, according to the release.

Some of the other games you can play in the Texas Lottery include “Powerball,” “300X,” “Lotto Texas,” “All or Nothing,” “Texas Two-Step,” “Pick 3,” “Daily 4,” “Cash Five” and scratch ticket games.

You can find out more on the Texas Lottery website.