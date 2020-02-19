21 homeless Austinites have been placed into homes through city’s ‘Guided Path,’ more in the process

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Austin city leaders gathered on Tuesday to give an update on the ‘Guided Path’ pilot program, which is meant to help find housing for those who are homeless.

The City created the program in October and targeted people on the streets around the ARCH.

On Tuesday, leaders said 99 people have signed up for the program. Out of that group, 21 have already been placed in homes.

Sixty-six are either enrolled in the rapid re-housing program or are on the list for permanent supportive housing.

The remainder may have been arrested or haven’t been responsive since they filled out the application.

The group is mostly men — only 21 women signed up.

It’s not yet known if leaders plan to add more individuals to pilot program in the near future.

