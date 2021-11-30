2021 Holiday shipping deadlines — here’s how soon you need to send your gifts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The holiday season is in full swing now as people prepare for Christmas. Make sure your presents reach your loved ones in time by following these shipping deadlines!
USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines
Contiguous United States – Street and Post Office Box addresses
- USPS Retail Ground Service: Dec. 15
- First-Class Mail Service(small packages): Dec. 17
- USPS Priority Mail Service: Dec. 18
- USPS Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 23
Alaska & Hawaii – Street and Post Office Box addresses
Alaska:
- USPS retail Ground Service: Dec. 2
- First-Class Mail Service (small packages): Dec. 18
- USPS Priority Mail Service: Dec. 18
- USPS Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 21
Hawaii:
- USPS Retail Ground Service: Service not available
- First-Class Mail Service (small packages): Dec. 17
- USPS Priority Mail Service: Dec. 17
- USPS Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 21
FedEx Holiday Shipping Deadlines
- FedEx ground (including Alaska & Hawaii): Dec. 15
- FedEx ground economy: Dec. 9
- FedEx express saver: Dec. 21
- Same day ($$$): Dec. 24
- FedEx 2-day: Dec. 22
- FedEx overnight: Dec. 23
DHL Holiday Shipping Deadlines
- DHL Domestic Express: Dec. 23
- DSmartMail Expedited Max: Dec. 17
- SmartMail Expedited: Dec. 15
- SmartMail Ground: Dec. 10
UPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines:
- UPS Ground: Dec. 14-16 (It can take from 1 to 7 business days with ground. For more accuracy use the UPS Time and Cost calculator to find the last shipping date.)
- UPS 3-day select: Dec. 21
- UPS 2nd Day Air Services: Dec. 21
- UPS Next Day Air Services: Dec. 23