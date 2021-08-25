20 year-old man killed in head-on collision in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 20 year-old man was killed in a collision in northwest Austin last week, after his vehicle was hit head-on by another vehicle.

According to Austin Police Department, the crash happened around 9:08 p.m. August 17 in the 11000 block of Jollyville Road. Police say the man (whose family has requested his name not be released at this time) was driving on Jollyville Road in a blue Hyundai when a black Honda CRV crossed into oncoming traffic.

The Hyundai was hit and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call (512) 974-8111.

This is Austin’s 72nd fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 78 fatalities so far this year. At this time in 2020, there had been 53 fatal crashes resulting in 58 fatalities.