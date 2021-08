AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two swimmers are reportedly missing at Lake Travis on Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

Emergency personnel responded to 1403-1601 Hurst Creek Road around 5:34 p.m., ATCEMS says.

ATCEMS said the search transitioned from rescue to recovery around 6:15 p.m. Saturday after authorities didn’t find the swimmers following an “extensive” search of the area.