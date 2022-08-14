ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — A person is dead after two shootings happened about nine hours apart over the weekend, Elgin Police said.

EPD said officers found the shooting victim dead in a crashed car on West Brenham Street and South Avenue C, but officers said that the shooting happened a block away on East Alamo Street.

Elgin Police responded to that shooting around 4 p.m. Saturday. EPD said the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The next shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, EPD said. Officers responded to shots fired at a home in the 100 block of Wilderness Trail, located north of the previous shooting.

EPD said the last shooting was “in retaliation” to the one that led to the victim’s death. When an officer stopped the car with three people inside, believed to be related to the shootings. Two men ran and the driver was taken into custody. EPD said the two that ran are still at large and didn’t specify if the driver of the car was the shooting suspect.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, along with Travis County and Bastrop County sheriff’s offices and the Manor Police Department responded.

People with any information about the shootings should call 911, EPD said.