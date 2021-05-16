2 Round Rock children missing since early Sunday morning

Queeniah and Quentin - Round Rock police

Photo: Twitter/Round Rock Police Department

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding two children who went missing early Sunday morning in Round Rock.

Queeniah, 12, and Quentin, 7, were last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday near A.W. Grimes Boulevard between Louis Henna Boulevard and Palm Valley Road. Police say they visit local parks and trails, but could have wandered outside of the area.

Queeniah is 5’2”, 70 lbs, and was last seen wearing a white, sleeveless shirt, blue and white shorts, and sandals. Quentin is 3’6”, 60 lbs, and was last seen wearing a red shirt, khaki shorts and black Nike shoes according to police.

The public is encouraged to contact the Round Rock or Pflugerville Police Department.

