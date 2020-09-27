5 people hurt, 2 taken to a hospital after rollover crash east of Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Five people are injured after a three-vehicle crash east of Austin early on Sunday.

STARFlight landed at the scene of the rollover crash in the 11200 block of North SH 130 at about 11:45 a.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said that two trauma alert patients have been extricated from their vehicles and transported to Dell Seton Medical Center.

One of those patients has serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and the other has potentially serious injuries, according to EMS.

Medics requested a fourth ambulance to respond to the incident.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.