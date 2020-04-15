2 people seriously injured in head-on collision in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were seriously injured in a head-on collision Tuesday evening near the 9800 block of North FM 620 in northwest Austin.

According to ATCEMS, one patient was confirmed pinned and the other was entrapped – both had to be extricated. One patient was transported to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries and the other was transported with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

ATCEMS says all lanes of FM 620 are closed in both directions at Boulder Lane. Drivers should consider alternative routes until the scene is cleared.