2 people rescued from car stranded in flood waters Sunday in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man and a woman were rescued from a vehicle stranded in flood waters late Sunday night in Caldwell County, authorities say.

Leonard Cantu, Chief of Police for the Mustang Ridge Police Department, tweeted out a video of emergency crews leading two people away from a car that stalled in high water on Williamson Road near Mustang Ridge. The timestamp on the video is 11:53 p.m.

Water Rescue Success Williamson Rd in Caldwell County/Mustang Ridge @caldwell_hays @TCFRESD11 Male & Female rescued from their vehicle. #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/FLTMp78DVi — Leonard Cantu (@ChiefCantu111) June 29, 2020

Caldwell-Hays EMS and Travis County ESD No. 11 crews responded to the scene to help with the rescue.

Caldwell County dispatch said the area was still closed as of Monday morning, and it was the only high-water rescue emergency personnel needed to make following the heavy rain from storms that caused the flooding.