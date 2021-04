Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Ed Bluestein Boulevard and Loyola Lane on Saturday morning (KXAN/Kate Winkle)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Ed Bluestein Boulevard in east Austin around 10:35 a.m. Saturday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS says five total people were involved in the crash at the intersection of Loyola Lane, but only two adult patients were transported.

Crews are clearing the roadway.