2 people displaced after fire starts on deck, extends into home in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people have been displaced by a house fire that left their south Austin home badly damaged on Saturday evening.

When the Austin Fire Department arrived at the scene in Plantation Road, they found a heavy fire on the deck that was beginning to extend into the house.

Firefighters began working to tackle the blaze and were able to save most of the house – though a photo tweeted by the fire department on Saturday shows the building was badly burned.

An investigation determined that it was an electrical fire caused by improper wiring with an overloaded circuit. It was ruled accidental.

There are no reports of any injuries related to this incident.