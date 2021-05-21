2 killed in mid-May crash on I-35 near Jarrell identified

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people who died after a May 11 crash on Interstate 35 near Jarrell were identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety this week.

DPS said they were Larry Davis, 27, of Kyle, and August Holland, 46, of Buda.

DPS said the crash happened at 5:26 a.m. about one mile south of Jarrell. A 2014 Hyundai Elantra, occupied by a driver and passenger, were headed south. A freightliner truck tractor towing a trailer was going south in front of the Elantra, DPS said.

For unknown reasons, the Elantra hit the back of the trailer. David, the driver of the Elantra, was pronounced dead on scene, according to DPS. Holland, the passenger in the Elantra, was pronounced dead at the hospital.