2 killed, 2 kids taken to hospital after Fredericksburg crash

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — Two people killed in a Fredericksburg crash over the weekend have been identified by the Fredericksburg Police Department.

Police say 27-year-old Kayla Maughan and 38-year-old David Rodrigues died after a pickup truck and a minivan crashed on State Highway 16 Saturday, July 24 around 9:12 p.m. FPD says it was a head-on crash.

Rodrigues was driving the truck south. Maughan was a front seat passenger in the minivan, which was driving north near the 3000 block of SH 16, police say. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Maughan’s husband, the driver of the minivan, and their two children in the back seat were flown to San Antonio hospitals, police say. Police didn’t provide an update on their condition.