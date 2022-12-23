AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were displaced after reports of a fire in a northwest Austin apartment complex, according to a tweet from the Austin Fire Department.

Just after 7 p.m. Friday, fire crews responded to the 8200 block of Neely Drive for a fire that required a second alarm. The tweet said fire was visibly showing from the roof on the third floor of the building.

Then, at approximately 7:40 p.m., AFD said the fire was knocked down, and crews were working hard to put it out.

Just after 8 p.m., AFD tweeted another update saying there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

Two apartment occupants were displaced for the night and had to find alternative lodging.