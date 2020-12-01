2 dead after crash on FM 1826 near Hays County line

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were killed after a crash with an 18-wheeler Tuesday on Farm to Market Road 1826.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the 18-wheeler hit a Kia on its driver’s side with two people inside, both of whom died. A male was driving the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. A female was the passenger and was pinned in the vehicle until medics freed her. She died shortly after medics attempted life-saving measures.

The crash occurred in the 12000 block of FM 1826, near the intersection with State Highway 45 and just east of Grey Rock Golf and Tennis Club southwest of Austin near the Hays County line.

Medics initially tweeted about the crash at 11:29 a.m., and they said STARFlight was dispatched to the scene to transport patients. Initial reports said medics thought two people were pinned inside a vehicle, and then they confirmed one patient was pinned and another was found without a pulse.

The Oak Hill and Austin fire departments both responded to the scene. Texas DPS said traffic is being diverted around the scene, but the road is expected to be closed until after 2 p.m.