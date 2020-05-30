2 children killed in crash on SH 71 in eastern Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two children were pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in the 3800 block of State Highway 71 near the 130 toll road in eastern Travis County late Friday night.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, there were six patients involved in the crash: two children, two adults who were taken to the hospital and two patients who refused treatment.

The two adults who were transported were declared trauma alerts and had potentially serious, life-threatening serious injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.