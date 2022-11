Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to change the location of the crash.

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Eight people, including two children, were involved in a rollover crash in east Austin Wednesday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.

The crash happened around 5:19 p.m. in the 6400 block of 183 Toll, which is near Ed Bluestein Boulevard. ATCEMS medics are at the scene.

ATCEMS said two children and three adults were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.