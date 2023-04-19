AUSTIN (KXAN) — High schools from Central Texas will be participating in the 2023 FIRST Championship, which is being held in Houston beginning Wednesday. The competition will last until Saturday, according to organizers.

“FIRST Championship is a culminating, international event for our youth robotics competition season and an annual celebration of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) for our community as we prepare young people for the future,” organizers said.

Two Central Texas schools will be among 600 participating in the FIRST Robotics Competition. Vandegrift High School from Leander ISD has two Robotics teams participating in the competition, and one team from Cedar Park High School will also be competing in the STEM event.

During the FIRST Robotics Competition, high school students will compete on special playing fields with robots they have designed, programmed and built themselves. Teams competing in this year’s robotics challenge will be on six playing fields.

Learn more about the competition here.