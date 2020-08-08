2 Austin greenbelts are open again starting Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re thinking about getting out for a walk this weekend — then you’re in luck.

The City of Austin is reopening the Bull Creek and Barton Creek Greenbelts starting Saturday.

The Parks and Recreation Department says in order to enforce social distancing, it’s implementing a pilot “capacity program” that’ll require a reservation in advance of visiting the trails.

(KXAN/Alex Hoder)

Reservations are free and can be made online or through voicemail.

