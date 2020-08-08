2 Austin greenbelts are open again starting Saturday

Local

by: , KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(KXAN/Alex Hoder)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re thinking about getting out for a walk this weekend — then you’re in luck.

The City of Austin is reopening the Bull Creek and Barton Creek Greenbelts starting Saturday.

The Parks and Recreation Department says in order to enforce social distancing, it’s implementing a pilot “capacity program” that’ll require a reservation in advance of visiting the trails.

(KXAN/Alex Hoder)

Reservations are free and can be made online or through voicemail.

For more information on reserving a sport, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss