Image of Amanda Jean Campos (left) and Damon William Stewart (right) from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning in Fayette County in connection with mail theft out of LaGrange, according to county officials.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received for a suspicious vehicle on U.S. Highway 77, just north of LaGrange. The vehicle was found and stopped by the FCSO.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as 25-year-old Damon William Stewart, of Houston, and 41-year-old Amanda Jean Campos, of Weimar.

FCSO said during the investigation, a pat down search for weapons of Stewart was conducted, and a vape pen containing THC was found. Officials then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, FCSO said officials found a large amount of mail with different names and addresses from the area.

“It is believed both subjects were taking mail from multiple locations … Over 15 different addresses were located on the mail collected out of the truck,” FCSO said.

According to officials, both Stewart and Campos were arrested and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center and charged with theft of mail, a state jail felony.