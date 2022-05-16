AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has issued two arrest warrants for sexual assaults that occurred near the University of Texas Austin’s campus in August 2020.

22-year-old Benjamin Berkowitz and 21-year-old Andres Aiza were charged with aggravated sexual assault on May 13, 2022, an arrest affidavit said.

According to the police report, the two men offered to walk two female UT students home from a fraternity party the night of Aug. 27, 2020.

According to the affidavit, the suspects made multiple advances toward each of the victims. “She described him as aggressive, forceful and was not responding when she pushed him away,” the affidavit states, referring to Berkowitz.

Both victims stated they made multiple attempts to say no to each of the suspects, but both men continued the assault.

One of the victims was finally able to free herself from the locked room, and ran into the other room screaming.

The victims’ roommates heard the screaming and called 911.

Officers responded to the call in the early morning hours of Aug. 28, 2020.

A SAFE kit was provided to both victims in the days following. DNA swabs were then sent to a lab, and in October 2021, sperm results showed “very strong support” match to both Aiza and Berkowitz’s DNA.

According to our previous reporting, the girls who reported the assaults stated both men were members of Texas Rho.

Texas Rho is a remnant of the former UT Austin chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, which was shut down by the university in 2017 for hazing violations. While the fraternity lost its charter and disassociated from its national organization, former members of SAE formed Texas Rho and now unofficially operate as a prominent social club from SAE’s former property.

The incident at the time launched a petition to get the unofficial fraternity completely shut down.

KXAN has reached out to university leadership and APD for more information.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.