LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — A 19-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking on the side of a highway in Lockhart late Tuesday morning.

The City of Lockhart said around 11:45 a.m., police responded to the collision on State Highway 142/San Antonio Street.

Police found the young man was hit by a vehicle while walking alongside the roadway. When he was being taken to the hospital, he died, according to the City.

Initial information shows the driver fell asleep while driving, which led to the vehicle going off road and hitting the pedestrian.

The City said police will continue to look into what happened. No charges have been filed.