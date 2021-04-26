19-year-old Fort Hood man dies after rollover crash in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A 19-year-old Fort Hood man died in New Braunfels after hitting a utility pole in a single-car crash early Monday morning, according to New Braunfels police.

Police say the man was speeding on the southbound frontage road of Interstate 35 when he lost control of the car in a construction zone. The car hit the inside and outside retaining barriers before hitting the utility pole and rolling over into a field, according to the initial investigation.

Police don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. New Braunfels police and firefighters were called to the crash around 7:20 a.m., but believe the crash happened during the overnight hours.

The crash closed the southbound frontage road in the area for around three hours.